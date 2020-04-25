Letter: Coronavirus relief act benefits the already wealthy

The development and rollout of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed into law March 27, shows how our lawmakers work to benefit already wealthy individuals and well-capitalized companies at the expense of Main Street and the middle class. Late in the negotiations, language was inserted to give real estate investors a $170 billion tax break. This could benefit the Trump and Kushner families. The language for the Payroll Protection Program is changed so that large companies, who have adequate resources, get money intended for small business.
I contacted Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley about the tax break for real estate investors. As with previous contacts, I received non-answers. Sen. Hawley just acknowledged the message was received. Sen. Blunt did not address the issue but just went on about the coronavirus. Please senators, explain to your constituents why these breaks for the wealthy are good for America. If they are good to get America back to work, we would like to know how.
Joe Sniezek • St. Louis
