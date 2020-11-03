Letter: Coronavirus still plagues us despite Trump’s prediction

OK, here we are, it’s the day after the election. President Donald Trump has promised that the coronavirus will go away as an issue the day after the election. His crowds roared with approval. He said that it’s the Democrats and the news media keeping the virus in the news. Over the next few days, we can put his cocksure prediction to the test. Is the coronavirus still here, spreading across the country? Is he talking about the virus, or is he talking about voter fraud?
Days before the election, the president’s preferred expert, anti-masker and radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas, went on Russian TV and denounced lockdowns. Meanwhile, the former go-to expert, epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said that Joe Biden is looking at the coronavirus as a health issue while Donald Trump is concerned with “the economy and reopening the country.”
Is it morning or mourning in America? People have not quit contracting the virus. People have not stopped dying.
Dennis Clancy • Overland
