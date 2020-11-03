Letter: Coronavirus still plagues us despite Trump’s prediction

OK, here we are, it’s the day after the election. President Donald Trump has promised that the coronavirus will go away as an issue the day after the election. His crowds roared with approval. He said that it’s the Democrats and the news media keeping the virus in the news. Over the next few days, we can put his cocksure prediction to the test. Is the coronavirus still here, spreading across the country? Is he talking about the virus, or is he talking about voter fraud?