Letter: Coronavirus testing needs more effective procedures

A Dec. 6 article, “ Will we ever have a national COVID testing strategy ?” is spot-on. Through my employer, I’ve been directly involved in coronavirus testing in St. Louis and St. Charles since May. I noticed pretty early on that without a national testing strategy with strict data reporting and contact tracing protocols, our efforts would be for naught.

The explosion of positive cases has born out my suspicions that we are wasting resources with our current piecemeal testing approach. In addition to the apparent lack of contact tracing, which is an essential element of an effective testing strategy, the lack of rapid or at-home tests leaves us only with tests that provide results in 72 hours, making it impractical for people to quarantine while they wait to be notified if they are positive. The Post-Dispatch article confirms what I’ve suspected for months. I’ve never been so disappointed in having my beliefs validated.