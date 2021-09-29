Letter: Coronavirus vaccine, like seatbelts, is a life-saver

Regarding "St. Louis County issues new mask order. Republicans urge residents to defy it" (Sept. 28): I understand a Missouri elected official suggested wearing masks is similar to taking shelter in severe weather, but we don’t mandate taking shelter, and choosing to not take shelter jeopardizes only one’s self.

I suggest another analogy: Wearing masks is similar to obeying speed limits. What do they have in common? Both are inconvenient and constrain personal freedom. Both impact lives and reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths. Both allow personal choice. If we feel restricted by a 20 mile per hour school speed zone, we can choose another route. If we feel restricted on 70 mile per hour highways, we can choose alternative transportation. Or we can accept speed limits for the safety of others.

What’s the difference between masks and speed limits? Far more Missourians die from the coronavirus than from motor vehicle accidents. More than 10,000 Missourians have died from the coronavirus. During 2017, 932 died in Missouri motor vehicle accidents, the most in a decade.