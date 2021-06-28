Letter: Corporate tax breaks starve schools of needed funds

I read with dismay “ St. Louis schools superintendent says district missed out on $126 million over 12 years from tax breaks ” (June 22). As an active parent in St. Louis Public Schools and member of parent organizations, I have sat in countless meetings planning fundraisers to help our schools, such as building improvements and technology upgrades. I have worked tirelessly alongside countless other parents to come up with creative ways to wring just a few more dollars out of our community to provide basic resources to teachers and students.

But to see a number in the millions of dollars denied to our district means we never had a chance to catch up. We were never even close to closing that gap. I am not only sad for the missed opportunities for our students, I am angry on behalf of the parents who work so hard to make up for a deficit that should never have existed in the first place. It is long past time for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to take responsibility for the role they have played in creating the conditions of our public schools and the burden they have placed on parents to make up for their failures. All citizens should contact the board and demand reform to the tax incentive structure that takes money away from our public schools.