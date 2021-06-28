 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Corporate tax breaks starve schools of needed funds
0 comments

Letter: Corporate tax breaks starve schools of needed funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Parents protest the closing of Dunbar Elementary in downtown St. Louis

Activist Gwendolyn Cogshell speaks into a microphone as she protests against the closing of Dunbar Elementary outside of the St. Louis Public Schools Headquarters in St. Louis on Friday, May 7, 2021. A group of parents, students and supporters of Dunbar Elementary gathered downtown to rally against the closing of the school and plans to convert it to a virtual-only school. Photo by Cheyenne Boone

 Cheyenne Boone

I read with dismay “St. Louis schools superintendent says district missed out on $126 million over 12 years from tax breaks” (June 22). As an active parent in St. Louis Public Schools and member of parent organizations, I have sat in countless meetings planning fundraisers to help our schools, such as building improvements and technology upgrades. I have worked tirelessly alongside countless other parents to come up with creative ways to wring just a few more dollars out of our community to provide basic resources to teachers and students.

But to see a number in the millions of dollars denied to our district means we never had a chance to catch up. We were never even close to closing that gap. I am not only sad for the missed opportunities for our students, I am angry on behalf of the parents who work so hard to make up for a deficit that should never have existed in the first place. It is long past time for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to take responsibility for the role they have played in creating the conditions of our public schools and the burden they have placed on parents to make up for their failures. All citizens should contact the board and demand reform to the tax incentive structure that takes money away from our public schools.

Emily Koeltzow • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports