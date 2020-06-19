Letter: Corporations are all talk and no action on racism

Regarding “NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick” (June 16): I want to take issue with corporations and others seizing this time of unrest to promote themselves. Have corporations shown how diverse, equitable and just they are by the faces of their boards, CEOs, management, employees and the wages they offer?
To NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: Don’t apologize to us, apologize to Colin Kaepernick, whose career you destroyed. Will you be offering him a position within your organization?
Finally, I recently received an insert from the Missouri Division of Tourism inviting folks to visit Missouri. What struck me was that on all the pages were white faces. So I guess you should come to Missouri only if you are white?
Judith Ludwig • Rock Hill
