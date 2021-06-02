Letter: Corporations have always looked out for the bottom line

Regarding Daniel P. Mehan’s guest column “ Bring fairness and justice back to our judicial system ” (May 27): In Mehan’s bellyaching over plaintiffs venue-shopping, he neglects to mention that corporations venue-shop from day one. They select where it is most advantageous to incorporate, regardless of whether it is a place of business for them.

As they grow, they select places of production with favorable labor laws. They move headquarters regardless of their production sites or the established homes of their workers. His complaints are just another case of the establishment complaining about anything that limits how much they can take without giving back. They want to always have first choice in picking battlefields. The Redcoats’ lawyers really resent the consumers’ Minutemen not standing still in straight lines to be shot. It is really sad that they are not good enough business managers to make a profit without hurting others who want to be compensated through courts that look more favorably at people than corporations.