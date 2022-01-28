 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cortex plan is an example of affordable housing success

Cortex apartment building

A rendering of an Apartment building planned at the southwest corner of Clayton Avenue and Sarah Street in the Cortex tech district. (KDG rendering via St. Louis Planning Commission)

Regarding “Cortex project advances, winning key aldermanic committee support” (Jan. 18): Mayor Tishaura Jones, Alderman Tina Pihl and others deserve praise for working to create more affordable housing opportunities in St. Louis. The recently renegotiated deal for an apartment building in the Cortex district is one example of how city officials can persuade developers to act in the best interest of people who live in their communities.

But this should not have to be done on an individual development basis. Last year, Kansas City passed an ordinance requiring multifamily-project developers seeking tax incentives to set aside at least 10% of those units for residents earning 70% or less of the area median income, reducing monthly rents to $1,000 or less. Another 10% of the units must be set aside for those earning 30% or less of the area median income, resulting in rents of $500 to $700 per month.

Whether it’s called “workforce housing,” “affordable housing” or “attainable housing,” it’s something every community should provide: safe, desirable places to live for the people who call that place home.

Lynn Lupo • St. Louis

