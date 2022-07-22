Letter: Cortex tech district lacks affordable housing construction

The article “Political support for St. Louis tech district wanes as key deadline approaches for TIF package” (July 14) shines a light on the need for affordable housing for those St. Louisans at all income levels.
The reported development proposes 32 of 165 units are designated “affordable,” a weak commitment to those with incomes between $37,350 and $59,700. “Affordable” rent at this level of income is $1,500/month. Realistically, only renters at the higher end of this range can really afford $1,500 per month. The designated workforce housing leaves out far too many critical workers in industries such as retail, childcare, nursing home care and janitorial services. Renters who can afford $2,000 per month for rent have the choice of 10 times as many units as renters who can afford $550 per month.
Developers negotiate over a small fraction of affordable (for some) units in residential/business developments, while the renters most in need are left behind. This kind of not-in-my-backyard attitude helped fuel the inequity in housing, personal wealth and education that characterizes St. Louis. We can do better. But our affordable housing commitment and priorities must change dramatically.
Ruth Roetheli Ehresman • St. Louis