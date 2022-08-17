Letter: Costas should lay off criticism of Trump and Saudi golf

Regarding Dan Caesar’s Media Views column “Renowned sportscaster Bob Costas talks Trump, unvaccinated ballplayers” (Aug. 12): In my opinion, Bob Costas should stay in his lane. This sports broadcaster now feels it’s OK to opine about anything under the sun. I believe it’s hypocritical for Costas to chastise Donald Trump for doing business with the Saudis while President Joe Biden goes to Saudi Arabia to fist-bump and beg for oil.

Like it or not, pro golf is a business. There are already many big-name U.S. golfers on the LIV tour, but Costas isn’t dragging them through the mud like he did Trump. Golf legend Greg Norman, the LIV chief executive officer, said that 27 PGA tour sponsors do business in Saudi Arabia to the tune of $40 billion annually. Costas isn’t pointing a finger at them.

Let’s face it, Trump remains the biggest target at the shooting gallery. I believe those antics play very well in the liberal media. Constantly trying to stamp out Trump’s fire seems to have the same effect as throwing gasoline on it.

Bill Malec • O’Fallon, Ill.