Letter: Could there be a Beirut-type explosion in the US?
Letter: Could there be a Beirut-type explosion in the US?

Officials long warned of explosive chemicals at Beirut port

A rescue team surveys the site of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Three days after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, killing over a hundred people and causing widespread devastation, rescuers are still searching for survivors and the government is investigating what caused the disaster. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

 Thibault Camus

Regarding “Lebanon’s government steps down in wake of Beirut blast” (Aug. 10): Any negative commentary by the Trump administration regarding the dangerous storage of explosive material in the heart of populous Beirut must be viewed with the awareness that President Donald Trump has dismantled every safeguard possible for our own cities.

The Trump administration has engaged in the systematic removal of regulations protecting citizens from production and storage of dangerous chemicals in populated areas and even removing the need for identification of such products. By limiting liabilities of companies, he has removed risks to company investors, not to communities.

Martha Stark • St. Louis

