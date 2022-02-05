Letter: Could Trump have won as a pro-choice, racist Democrat?

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “What if Donald Trump had run as a Democrat?” (Jan. 30): I agree that Democrats have not cornered the market on moral courage (Bill Clinton, for example), but I believe most of McClellan’s hypotheticals about former President Donald Trump are nonsensical.

Imagine Trump running as a Democrat in 2016 with altered positions. He runs as the pro-choice, pro-gun-control, gay-friendly candidate as well as appealing to racist, white, male rage. Would MAGA cultists have crossed over to the Democrats in 2016 for those positions?

It’s also important to point out that racism is no longer in the Democratic Party’s genes. Democrats like George Wallace are either dead or have now been Republicans for so long that Ronald Reagan’s “Government is the problem” rhetoric has been encoded into their muscle-memories. MAGA opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, for instance, is Reaganism run amok. Such voters would not return to the Democratic Party simply because Trump spiced it up with racism.

If he wanted to command his base, Trump needed to run with the positions that he actually adopted. Which means that, if he’d run as a Democrat, he would’ve been the pro-life, pro-guns, homophobic candidate of antigovernmental paranoia and white male rage in the Democratic Party. Could such a candidate have won the Democratic primary?

Trump ran in the only party that would’ve nominated him — a party that has been addicted to rage and drifting toward authoritarianism for years.

Eric Hamilton • Frankford, Mo.