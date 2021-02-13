 Skip to main content
Letter: Couldn’t Hawley at least pay attention during the trial?
Letter: Couldn't Hawley at least pay attention during the trial?

Trump Impeachment

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., talks to reporters during a break in the opening arguments in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, at the Capitol Wednesday.

(Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP)

 Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri’s embarrassment by refusing to see Trump’s guilt” (Feb. 11): While I did not vote for Josh Hawley, he is my still my senator. As such, I do not think it was asking too much to expect him to at least try to pretend he was paying attention during the impeachment trial. Instead, reports say he was sitting in the gallery by himself working on paperwork. What could be more important to him than his sacred duty to serve as an impartial jurist in this trial?

Alicia Anderson • Chesterfield

