Letter: Council fails to curtail anti-Semitic public comments
Letter: Council fails to curtail anti-Semitic public comments

Anti-Semitic rant during County Council meeting

Jeffrey Schaefer, of Richmond Heights, expresses his views on Adolf Hitler, Jews and slavery during Tuesday's St. Louis County Council meeting.

 Screengrab

The editorial “County Council meetings must stop serving as forums for hate speech” (Dec 17) was totally on point. I watched a replay of Jeffrey Shaefer’s three-minute, hate-filled rant in front of the St. Louis County Council, waiting for Councilwoman Rita Days to interrupt him or condemn the remarks immediately after.

I couldn’t believe, when instead, she calmly went on to the next item on the agenda. Antisemitism, like other forms of hate, thrives amid malicious misinformation and indifference. Our taxpayer-funded elected officials, law enforcement, educators and the citizenry at large have a responsibility to identify, call out and combat hate wherever it comes from and whichever group is directed at. There is no place for antisemitism and other bigoted expressions of hate in our region.

Paul Kravitz • Chesterfield

President, American Jewish Committee (AJC) St. Louis Region

