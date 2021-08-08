Letter: Council members let mask meeting turn into a circus

Regarding “St. Louis County health chief’s allegations of racism ignite furor, draw national attention” (Aug. 3): The July 27 St. Louis County Council meeting tells a lot about some of our St. Louis County Council members, in particular, Tim Fitch, Ernie Trakas, Mark Harder, Rita Heard Days and Shalonda Webb.
What should have been an adult meeting about a mask mandate turned into what I think was a childish melee. Did council members stand against hecklers in the audience, or did they dredge them up specially? The hecklers continuously mocked Faisal Khan, the county health director. When he tried to exit, he says he was bumped, physically threatened and verbally abused by some in the crowd [although there has been no independent corroboration].
There are some ways St. Louis city and county can deal with such behavior. How about getting some brains in gear and not allowing citizens to enter a hospital or doctor’s office without a vaccination card and face mask?
Nancy E. Adams • Florissant