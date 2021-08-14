Letter: Council voted against action that aimed to save lives

Regarding “ ‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn” (Aug. 5): How can people claim that they need proof that the coronavirus exists? Just go to any hospital intensive care unit and watch people, including children, fight for their lives trying to breathe.

I’m shocked that people clapped as St. Louis County Council members voted against a mask mandate that might help save lives. They displayed a lack of empathy for their fellow human beings. I am so disappointed in my fellow citizens of St. Louis County and the members of the council who will not take steps to keep others safe. How has saving lives become so partisan? I wonder what comes next and whether stop signs and traffic lights will become optional because they interfere with the right to go where you want and when you want.