Letter: Counties don't have resources to regulate pig farms

In response to the Post-Dispatch editorial “Consequences from corporate pig farmers enormous” (Feb 23): The editorial lamented the passage by the Missouri Legislature of a bill providing that no county may impose restrictions on agriculture that are stricter than state regulations. I attended several of the hearings. Livestock farmers lined up to testify to the problems of complying with regulations that change at each county line.
What I observed caused me to wonder if the objectors to the legislation knew what the state requirement for an operating permit actually are. To my knowledge, no one asked what the current regulations actually are. Perhaps legislators did so in committee meetings.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, will or will not issue a construction permit and subsequent operating permit unless lawful requirements are met. A 17-page list of permitting guidelines sets forth requirements for a smaller operation.
However, a permit for a large concentrated animal feeding operation is site-specific and contains: best management plans, nutrient management plans (150 pages), odor control (150 pages), soils analysis, waste analysis, standard operating procedures and the required record-keeping expectations and inspections.
More than one county commissioner testified that this “county control or local control” proposal was a difficult and stressful one. They had no funds, expertise, manpower or enforcement authority to write CAFO regulations.
Why should the regulations vary from one county to the next?
If environmental regulations aren’t doing the job, the Department of Natural Resources needs to be consulted. If Missouri’s environmental laws are not good enough, then we may need to revisit them. The Department of Natural Resources has five regional offices with 1,700 total employees, while the counties’ resource base is obviously not as robust.
If the real issue is not the environment but the size of the farm, then I have a suggestion: Buy from whomever you wish.
Jo Manhart • Columbia, Mo.
Director of the Missouri Egg Council