Letter: Country can’t unite because of mindless Trump haters
Letter: Country can’t unite because of mindless Trump haters

Regarding the letter “Voters who identify with Trump have serious problems” (Dec. 3): When President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in and President Donald Trump is gone, will the Post-Dispatch accept fewer illogical letters from authors who mindlessly hate all things Trump?

I voted against Hillary Clinton and Biden, not so much for Trump. Contrary to what the letter writer thinks, I don’t feel that I have a problem. He has the problem in thinking he has the right to decide my vote for me. Anyone who disagrees with the letter writer’s way of thinking is to be maligned and shunned. And Biden wants us to reunite? Not with all the Trump haters out there.

Robert Barnard • St. Peters

