Letter: County Council comments are stunning display of hypocrisy

Regarding "St. Louis County Council latest to call on Parson to order statewide mask mandate" (Nov. 24): St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, asked: “How would we feel if he [Gov. Mike Parson] told us … what to do in St. Louis County? Or is it only when we disagree with what he’s doing, and we’ll tell him what to do?”

Through various statutes, the state tells St. Louis County and every other county what to do every single day. For example, state law mandates women wear tops (and that’s not even about safety). And, no, I don’t like it when someone outside St. Louis city limits tells us city residents what to do either.

Also, St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said about the pandemic: “It remains dangerous and chronic, but I do not believe it is an emergency." He doesn’t think our skyrocketing death rates and hospitals running out of beds are emergencies?