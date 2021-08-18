 Skip to main content
Letter: County Council meetings filled with ignorant people
Regarding "St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate" (Aug. 11): The St. Louis County Council is controlled by a bunch of anti-mask-mandate fools. Almost all doctors and nurses, and most sane people, should be ashamed of all of those ignorant people in the audience and the anti-mask council members.

Applause goes to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and council members Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway for standing up for truth, science and wisdom by supporting a mask mandate.

Children 12 and under will suffer because of the council voting against the mandate. Those children are too young to get vaccinated, so they need all the help they can get to avoid contracting the virus. 

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood

