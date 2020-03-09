Letter: County council needs lesson in fiscal competence

Regarding “St. Louis County’s Prop P is already projected to run in the red, officials say” (March 3): Referring to funds from the $20 million Proposition P sales tax, St. Louis County Council chairwoman Lisa Clancy said, “All of us have some regrets about how quickly this happened last fall.” Councilman Ernie Trakas, says, in essence, the door-to-door salesman who sold them the $20 million vacuum cleaner should have told them what they were buying. The County Council members blame everyone else for their complete and ongoing incompetence.
It is time to take that vacuum and do a clean sweep of the County Council. We need competent people to ask simple questions as we all do in our own households, such as: What does that really cost? How long do we make payments? Can we afford this? Did anybody really read this?
Tom Ryan • Richmond Heights