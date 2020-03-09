Letter: County council needs lesson in fiscal competence
0 comments

Letter: County council needs lesson in fiscal competence

  • 0
Newly sworn-in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page meets with members of the St. Louis County Council

Newly sworn-in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page (second from left) meets with St. Louis County Council members (from left to right) Lisa Clancy, Rochelle Walton Gray and Ernie Trakas on Friday, May 3, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

Regarding “St. Louis County’s Prop P is already projected to run in the red, officials say” (March 3): Referring to funds from the $20 million Proposition P sales tax, St. Louis County Council chairwoman Lisa Clancy said, “All of us have some regrets about how quickly this happened last fall.” Councilman Ernie Trakas, says, in essence, the door-to-door salesman who sold them the $20 million vacuum cleaner should have told them what they were buying. The County Council members blame everyone else for their complete and ongoing incompetence.

It is time to take that vacuum and do a clean sweep of the County Council. We need competent people to ask simple questions as we all do in our own households, such as: What does that really cost? How long do we make payments? Can we afford this? Did anybody really read this?

Tom Ryan • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports