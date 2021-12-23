Letter: County Council public forum is no place for antisemitism

Regarding the editorial "County Council meetings must stop serving as forums for hate speech" (Dec. 16): I am a past chair of the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum here in St. Louis. My father was forced to leave Germany in the 1930s and lost numerous family members to the atrocities of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

I have spent decades fighting antisemitism, not only here in St. Louis but around the country. I am used to the rants and raves by right-wing fanatics, in many different forums. But I never expected to hear an anti-Semite like Jeffrey Schaefer be given an uninterrupted three minutes at a microphone in the St. Louis County Council chambers, a forum publicly funded by citizens like me.

Why was this allowed? Why was his microphone not cut off? Was anyone paying attention? Where is a moral compass and sense of responsibility to St. Louis County constituents?