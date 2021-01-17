 Skip to main content
Letter: County Council's childish squabbles are embarrassing
Letter: County Council's childish squabbles are embarrassing

St. Louis County Council

The St. Louis County Council held a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020. Screengrab by Nassim Benchaabane, nbenchaabane@post-dispatch.com 

Regarding “‘A shame’: St. Louis County Council meeting derails after bitter fight over leadership” (Jan. 13): I’m 23 years old. The first major election in which I was eligible to vote was 2016. Since then, I have watched President Donald Trump say and do more vile things than I can count. I have watched Gov. Eric Greitens resign for heinous crimes. And don’t even get me started on the recent actions of Sen. Josh Hawley.

And now I watch the St. Louis County Council squabbling like children deciding who gets dibs on the last cookie.

In the last five years, I have been embarrassed to be an American. I have been embarrassed to be a Missourian. But never in my brief enfranchised life have I been so embarrassed to be a St. Louisan.

Christine Politte • University City

