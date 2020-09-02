Letter: County courts adeptly meet challenges of pandemic

In a recently published letter, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s chief of staff, Sam Alton, stated that as a result of the pandemic, “the courts shut down.”
In fact, the courts never “shut down.” Never. In-person hearings and trials have been suspended, as mandated by the Missouri Supreme Court, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, our judges remained hard at work, remotely, using video technology. In some instances, the convenience of attending court by videoconference has significantly increased court participation.
But conducting court proceedings by videoconference underscores the significant technology gap in our community. Many St. Louis County residents lack reliable internet access or can’t afford the digital devices.
To bridge this gap, the court has started an Access to Justice Center on the street level of the courthouse in Clayton. This will allow litigants who do not have smart phones or computers to participate via videoconferencing in court proceedings concerning small claims, landlord-tenant disputes, orders of protection and dissolutions of marriage.
We are also mindful the transportation difficulties of getting into Clayton, especially during the pandemic. We are currently in discussions with several organizations that we hope will partner with us to expand access to court services from locations throughout the county.
The courts must and will continue to adapt and evolve to ensure access to justice for all residents of St. Louis County.
Christine A. Bertelson • Clayton
Director of Strategic Communications
St. Louis County Courts/21st Judicial Circuit
