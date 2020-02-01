Letter: County courts wise stewards of taxpayer dollars

Regarding “Fingers pointing in St. Louis County’s Prop P blame game” (Jan. 24): A spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page blamed a raise approved by the County Council for Family Court employees for a projected deficit in Proposition P spending.
As a separate, coequal branch of government, the St. Louis County Circuit Court takes seriously its responsibility to be a wise steward of taxpayer dollars. Recognizing the county’s budget and revenue challenges, the court made substantial budget cuts in every department, totaling $1,062,837. The court narrowed its request for employee raises to two mission critical areas: St. Louis County Family Court and bailiffs, whose compensation is well below the national average. This has resulted in chronic, high staff turnover, jeopardizing the court’s ability to serve families and protect public safety. The net impact on the county budget for these raises is $367,337 — not $1.3 million as suggested by the county executive’s spokesman. Bailiffs are not eligible for Prop P funding. The court has no authority to designate the funding source for family court employee raises approved by the council.
Christine A. Bertelson • Clayton
Director of Strategic Communications
St. Louis County Circuit Court