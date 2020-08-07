Letter: County Election Board is conscientious in their duty

Having mailed in my ballot week before last, I was surprised to get a phone call from the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners. The woman said that, since I had signed the ballot in the wrong place, I would have to vote again in person. She then told me where I could vote on Election Day.
They could have just thrown out my ballot, but they cared enough about getting every vote that they phoned me. I hope the board’s competence, integrity and caring are contagious.
Susan Waugh • Clayton
