Letter: County Election Board is conscientious in their duty
Letter: County Election Board is conscientious in their duty

St. Louis County Board of Elections on primary day

A man who declined to be identified walks to the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann to vote in the 2020 Missouri primary election on Tuesday.

Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.

 Chris Kohley

Having mailed in my ballot week before last, I was surprised to get a phone call from the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners. The woman said that, since I had signed the ballot in the wrong place, I would have to vote again in person. She then told me where I could vote on Election Day.

They could have just thrown out my ballot, but they cared enough about getting every vote that they phoned me. I hope the board’s competence, integrity and caring are contagious.

Susan Waugh • Clayton

Tags

