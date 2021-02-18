Letter: County endorsements signal potential for cooperation

Regarding " Sam Page, Wesley Bell cross city-county line to back Tishaura Jones for St. Louis mayor " (Feb. 16): It is heartening to see the recent endorsements from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell supporting Tishaura Jones for mayor of St. Louis. The city of St. Louis and our whole metropolitan area benefits from working together and the realization that jurisdictional borders have limited meaning.

Jones' relationship with Page from the Missouri Legislature gives her an edge over her opponents to get the best results of all of our greater community. I believe St. Louis city voters can count on Jones to support better health, education and safety and be accessible and attentive to residents' concerns. The early expression of confidence from Page and Bell should boost her campaign.