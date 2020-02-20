Letter: County needs better system for personal property

I received my St. Louis County personal property declaration on Feb. 14. I noticed two things that caused me concern.
First, I noticed that they are asking for plate numbers. This is a new request with no explanation as to why.
Second, the form was received late when factoring in that its due by March 1. St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman’s office could easily send it closer to the beginning of the year. March 1 does not give taxpayers a long window in order to let the assessor know what personal property they own. St. Louis County should do it like St. Charles County, which puts it in the mail on Jan. 25.
Once the property value is determined by the assessor’s office, the rest of the process is no longer his responsibility and comes under the office of the St. Louis County Collector of Revenue. The only two reasons I could come up with for this is either Zimmerman hopes this short window would net extra penalty fees for cash-strapped St. Louis County, or he is just too busy running his campaign for county executive to do his current job adequately. At least this is a leap year, and taxpayers have an extra day.
Patrick Fox • University City