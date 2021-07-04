 Skip to main content
Letter: County’s vaccine Homebound Program is a life saver
Taking care of our residents

“It feels good to be taking care of our residents,” said Florissant Valley Fire District firefighter Andrew Krato, left, who walks to the front door with his brother and firefighter Zach Krato to vaccinate homebound resident Debbie Campbell with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Florissant. On Friday the brothers vaccinated six homebound residents in their fire district. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “EMS crews work to vaccinate the St. Louis-area’s most sick and vulnerable in their homes” (May 30): I am a community pediatrician and my wife is a former pediatric nurse, and we were struggling on how to get our adult son vaccinated for the coronavirus.

He is a big, strong guy with an intellectual disability and extremely needle-phobic, and there was no way we could get him into a vaccination center without posing a risk to himself or somebody else. Then we heard about the Homebound Program through the St. Louis County Department of Health. Next thing we know, these wonderful men showed up at our house at 9:30 p.m. while our son was sleeping, and we were able to give him the vaccine in a safe environment. It’s times like these that it takes a village, and we have one in the Creve Coeur Fire Department and this program.

Alan and Becky Skoultchi • Creve Coeur

