Letter: County’s vaccine Homebound Program is a life saver

Regarding “ EMS crews work to vaccinate the St. Louis-area’s most sick and vulnerable in their homes” (May 30): I am a community pediatrician and my wife is a former pediatric nurse, and we were struggling on how to get our adult son vaccinated for the coronavirus.

He is a big, strong guy with an intellectual disability and extremely needle-phobic, and there was no way we could get him into a vaccination center without posing a risk to himself or somebody else. Then we heard about the Homebound Program through the St. Louis County Department of Health. Next thing we know, these wonderful men showed up at our house at 9:30 p.m. while our son was sleeping, and we were able to give him the vaccine in a safe environment. It’s times like these that it takes a village, and we have one in the Creve Coeur Fire Department and this program.