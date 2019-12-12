Regarding “Civil rights groups blast St. Louis County for stance that discrimination against LGBT is legal” (Dec. 2): I’m glad to hear that civil rights groups are letting St. Louis County know that discrimination is not legal.
The county is weighing an appeal of the jury verdict that favored Sgt. Keith Wildhaber. We should note that the county could have settled out of court for a pittance of what the jury awarded, but county officials took the stance that discrimination against a gay police officer is permissible under Missouri law. The jury sent a strong message that it is not.
So now St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s chief of staff, Winston Calvert, whines that the jury’s $20 million punitive damage award is a financial issue for the county. Sure it is, but face the music and pay Sgt. Wildhaber what the jury awarded. And never let this discrimination happen again.
Diana Hughes • Ballwin