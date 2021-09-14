Letter: County should stop investing in convention center

Regarding "St. Louis County Council delays funds for America’s Center expansion" (Sept. 1): In my opinion, it would make no sense for the St. Louis County Council to approve bonds to expand America’s Center, the downtown convention center. The $240 million would be better spent meeting the many needs of the county currently going unmet.

The $720 million cost for the dome/convention center will soon be paid off. The city and county will pay $180 million each, and the state is providing $360 million. Supporters of the convention center expansion want the city and county to continue paying $6 million a year, as they have for the dome, only this time for 40 years. The state will not take part.

In the late 1980s, the dome was promoted as a "transformational" project that would revitalize downtown and be an economic driver for the entire region. Of course, that wasn't true, and now some of the same deceptive arguments are being used again.