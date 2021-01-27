 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: County's virus-vaccine process was smooth for seniors
0 comments

Letter: County's virus-vaccine process was smooth for seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
First COVID-19 Vaccine administered in St. Louis region at Mercy Hospital South

Nurse Karla Herrington pulls the COVID-19 vaccine from a vial into a syringe as she prepares to vaccinate Jeannine Celestine, a Mercy Hospital South respiratory therapist, who is one of the first five people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the St. Louis Region at the hospital in St. Louis County on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. "Just the feeling of knowing the vaccine was here when I came to work this morning was neat," Herrington said. "I wouldn't normally do this, but it's a situation where all hands are on deck." Each vial contains five doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

 

In my opinion, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health deserves high praise. My wife and I are St. Louis city residents and over 70 years old. We enrolled for the vaccine on Jan. 19 through a St. Louis County website that let us schedule appointments. We both got appointments at the county's John C. Murphy Health Center for the next day and, incredibly, also for our second vaccination appointments. We got reminder emails the morning of Jan. 20 along with more details and held our breath when we showed up. We were allowed inside only at the time of our appointment and were finished within 20 minutes.

The clinic was staffed with emergency medical technicians, and we all wore masks. The next day we got a thank you email with a promise that we will receive reminder emails for our Feb. 10 second dose. 

Lawrence R. Schacht • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports