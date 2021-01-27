Letter: County's virus-vaccine process was smooth for seniors

In my opinion, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health deserves high praise. My wife and I are St. Louis city residents and over 70 years old. We enrolled for the vaccine on Jan. 19 through a St. Louis County website that let us schedule appointments. We both got appointments at the county's John C. Murphy Health Center for the next day and, incredibly, also for our second vaccination appointments. We got reminder emails the morning of Jan. 20 along with more details and held our breath when we showed up. We were allowed inside only at the time of our appointment and were finished within 20 minutes.