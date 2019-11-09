Regarding “Jurors say police sergeant should get almost $20 million in discrimination suit against St. Louis County police” (Oct. 26): Good for the jurors, who with their award of nearly $20 million, sent a message not only to the St. Louis County Police Department but to all LGBTQ employees, students and others who live in the St. Louis area.
Kudos to Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who had the courage to sue the department for discriminating against him because of his sexual orientation. According to the Post-Dispatch, the case included testimony about Wildhaber being passed over 23 times for promotion and enduring a downgrade transfer in retaliation for filing a federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint.
It took guts for Donna Woodland to come forward to testify that police Captain Guy Means had called Wildhaber “fruity” at an event held four years ago.
I appreciate those who come forward to fight discrimination of any kind when their jobs and perhaps very lives are at stake. Those of us who believe in an individual’s right to love whomever they wish send our appreciation.
Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles