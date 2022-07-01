 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Letter: Court is trying to return US to a time that never existed

  • 0
Obit Barbara Billingsley

FILE - In this undated file photo, from left, Tony Dow as Wally, Barbara Billingsley as June, Hugh Beaumont as Ward and Jerry Mathers as Beaver, the cast of the TV series "Leave It to Beaver", pose for a publicity portrait. Billingsley, who gained the title supermom for her gentle portrayal of June Cleaver, the warm, supportive mother of a pair of precocious boys in "Leave it to Beaver," has died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2010. She was 94. (AP Photo/File)

Regarding the editorial “Missouri’s women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote.” (June 24): Thank goodness for the recent Dobbs decision handed down by our brave jurists/politicians on the Supreme Court. We can now return to a wonderful time when the women were beautiful, the men were strong, the children were bright, and rape and incest never happened.

It was also a time when serious fetal medical problems never occurred. Only the vilest of women would engage in premarital sex or any sex that was without the absolute intent to procreate. Sundays were always the best day of the week, when everyone went to church to sing praise and relish in the New Testament. After church, the women would cook and clean. Ah, happy days are here again thanks to those wonderful Christian soldiers in black robes. Amen.

Ryan Geraty • Lake Saint Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News