Letter: Court is trying to return US to a time that never existed

Regarding the editorial “ Missouri’s women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote. ” (June 24): Thank goodness for the recent Dobbs decision handed down by our brave jurists/politicians on the Supreme Court. We can now return to a wonderful time when the women were beautiful, the men were strong, the children were bright, and rape and incest never happened.

It was also a time when serious fetal medical problems never occurred. Only the vilest of women would engage in premarital sex or any sex that was without the absolute intent to procreate. Sundays were always the best day of the week, when everyone went to church to sing praise and relish in the New Testament. After church, the women would cook and clean. Ah, happy days are here again thanks to those wonderful Christian soldiers in black robes. Amen.