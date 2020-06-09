Letter: Court rightly agrees St. Louis police acted appropriately
Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis case of prone restraint jail death could affect outcome of George Floyd civil action” (June 4): While I have often felt that the term “journalistic ethics” was a paradox, Messenger’s column regarding the case of Lombardo v. City of St. Louis hits a new low.

It seems to me that Messenger could have given the defense at least the courtesy of an opportunity to comment before spreading the one-sided views of plaintiff’s counsel as though they were conclusive of the law and the evidence. I was proud and happy to represent the police officers on appeal in the case, who were sued for trying to prevent Nicholas Gilbert from committing suicide.

Those officers did not sit on Gilbert’s neck with their hands in their pockets. They tried to save a life, not take it. The federal court of appeals, in rejecting the lawsuit against the officers, was right on the law and the facts, and has not given the “green light” to constitutional violations.

The city counselor’s office is ethically obligated to advance all legitimate legal arguments in defending police officers who do their duty as employees of St. Louis. We did so in the Lombardo case and we will continue to do so.

When I dial 911, I hope that the officers in the Lombardo case respond and not Tony Messenger.

Robert Dierker • St. Louis

St. Louis associate counselor

