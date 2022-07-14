 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Court rulings rely on Constitution, not public opinion

  • 0
Supreme Court

FILE - An American flag waves in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

Regarding: “Allen: Framers’ worst fears of a runaway Supreme Court have now been realized” (July 6): In commenting on recent Supreme Court decisions (with which he disagrees), the author writes that conservative justices “are setting out to reshape society according to their personal prejudices.” I wonder if he would have said as much about the court’s 1962 decision outlawing prayer in public schools. That court clearly brought about a result “they could not achieve by democratic means.” Indeed, opinion polls at the time indicated that 78% of the people opposed the decision.

Terry Collins • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News