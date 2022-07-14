Letter: Court rulings rely on Constitution, not public opinion

Regarding: “Allen: Framers’ worst fears of a runaway Supreme Court have now been realized” (July 6): In commenting on recent Supreme Court decisions (with which he disagrees), the author writes that conservative justices “are setting out to reshape society according to their personal prejudices.” I wonder if he would have said as much about the court’s 1962 decision outlawing prayer in public schools. That court clearly brought about a result “they could not achieve by democratic means.” Indeed, opinion polls at the time indicated that 78% of the people opposed the decision.