Regarding the editorial "Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question" May 6): The message from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his conservative cohorts speaks loudly and clearly to all women of child-bearing age: Abstain from having sex (with men) unless you want to have a child. Otherwise, the risk is too great. Our government will make that decision for you. Proceed with great caution.