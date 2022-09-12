Letter: Coverage before queen’s death announcement inappropriate

Regarding “Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-serving monarch, dies at 96” (Sept. 9): I was appalled by CNN’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s health that lasted for hours before her death was announced. It seemed all other news was buried, including the enormous problems facing the United Kingdom, including economic difficulties.

I also think CNN reporters seemed morbid and ghoulish. Their overly detailed coverage of the arrival of the royal family was unjustified.

In my opinion, awaiting the announcement of the queen’s death should not have received this much attention. I fully understand how important she was, nevertheless, CNN’s coverage was excessive and constituted the wrong genre of rhetoric and provided the wrong tone.

Richard Cherwitz • Austin, Texas