Letter: Coverage wrongly focused on protesting, not athletics

Regarding “Message sent: Berry turns away from flag during anthem” (June 26): What an exciting and fun time our family had attending the recent U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon. We were ecstatic about Moscow Mills resident and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale graduate DeAnna Price’s hammer throw of 263 feet, 6 inches. She became just the second woman ever to throw beyond 80 meters.

But when we returned home, we were disappointed to see coverage of Price’s record hammer throw buried deep in the sports section. The photo of the three Olympic Americans on the stand showed DeAnna Price, Brooke Anderson and Gwen Berry, who is looking away from the flag. I’m so glad that Price and Anderson are standing so proud, acknowledging the flag. The disrespect Berry showed for the flag and our country should not be recognized.

In my opinion, the coverage of Berry over Price’s achievement showed the Post-Dispatch’s bias, only fueling racial division. Why not focus on the good, not on what divides us?