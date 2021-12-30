 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID-19 will strike anyone, regardless of age, health
Letter: COVID-19 will strike anyone, regardless of age, health

Yesterday an acquaintance of mine passed away. Diagnosed with the coronavirus, she went into the hospital less than three weeks ago. Her best friend asked her more than once to get the vaccine, but her answer always was “I’m healthy. I don’t need it.”

She was a rather spunky and outgoing senior. Not anymore. We’ve all heard the news and the numbers regarding this pandemic, but this hits hard. She is one of a dozen victims in my circle of friends, both young and old, who have had this thing. Most have survived, but several have ongoing issues. One has trouble catching his breath and needs regular doctor visits for relief. Another is still in a weakened condition and is concerned for family every day.

All of these folks say they are glad they had at least one shot because they believe things would have been much worse without one.

Tim Donahue • Shrewsbury

