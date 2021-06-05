Letter: Crack down on crime starting with unlicensed cars

Regarding Les Sterman’s guest column “ We need to think and act differently for downtown St. Louis to thrive” (May 31): In my opinion, downtown St. Louis lawbreaking needs to be met with some common sense law enforcement. And also in St. Louis County for that matter.

It seems that not a day goes by when I fail to see cars with expired paper plates. This leads me to believe the folks driving these cars have been doing so without proper registration and have been getting away with breaking a basic law. I wonder how much tax revenue St. Louis city and county are losing on personal property tax revenue. Plus, are these cars even insured? We should start by impounding these cars until they are properly licensed and insured. Common sense would tell us if we enforce the everyday laws, then we might start to be able to bring some of the more serious crime down.