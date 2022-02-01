Letter: Crack down on distracted-driving cellphone users

Regarding "Buttigieg pledges help as car fatalities keep spiking higher" (Jan. 27): Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants to reduce U.S. traffic fatalities by introducing methods that include reducing speeds, redesigning roads and enhancing car safety features. Sadly, no mention was made of the increasing numbers of accidents caused by inattention due to cellphone use. How about enacting fines for driving while device-distracted?

Or maybe implementing a system mandating special license plates that include the letters DD (distracted driver)? Minnesota has such a program for drivers convicted of chemical-impaired driving. These drivers display “whiskey plates.” Plus, these distracted driving fines and discipline measures need to be implemented upon a first occurrence and, in my opinion, should not be negotiable in court.

Device-distracted driving is a serious, dangerous threat. Buttigieg must include this issue in his campaign to improve roadway safety.

Frederick H. Fischer • Glencoe