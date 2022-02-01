 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Crack down on distracted-driving cellphone users

  • 0
Looking for lawful help

Q: It looks like the Missouri Legislature is once again dragging its heels with no texting or cell phone usage while driving. I'd like for a list of those opposing it to be published so we know who not to vote for because they are not interested in public safety!

A: Legislators tend to listen to their constituents, so people who feel that prohibiting texting/cell phone use while driving should contact their state legislators. That being said, MoDOT highly encourages people to not only put down their cell phone and avoid other distractions while driving, as well as wear your seat belt. You can take the Buckle Up, Phone Down challenge here.

 LM Otero

Regarding "Buttigieg pledges help as car fatalities keep spiking higher" (Jan. 27): Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants to reduce U.S. traffic fatalities by introducing methods that include reducing speeds, redesigning roads and enhancing car safety features. Sadly, no mention was made of the increasing numbers of accidents caused by inattention due to cellphone use. How about enacting fines for driving while device-distracted?

Or maybe implementing a system mandating special license plates that include the letters DD (distracted driver)? Minnesota has such a program for drivers convicted of chemical-impaired driving. These drivers display “whiskey plates.”  Plus, these distracted driving fines and discipline measures need to be implemented upon a first occurrence and, in my opinion, should not be negotiable in court.

Device-distracted driving is a serious, dangerous threat. Buttigieg must include this issue in his campaign to improve roadway safety.

People are also reading…

Frederick H. Fischer • Glencoe   

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News