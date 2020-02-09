Letter: Create pipeline from city schools to police officer jobs

Regarding “Plan to lift residency requirements for cops narrowed to apply only to St. Louis” (Feb. 4): Mayor Lyda Krewson supports ending the residency rule; the Board of Aldermen does not. Study after study has shown the way to address poverty and decline in urban areas is to create opportunities for employment. The city of St. Louis has about 130 police officer vacancies.
Why don’t we try something different? Instead of taking the easy way out by changing the rules on residency, why doesn’t the city create a partnership with the St. Louis Public Schools to develop a training program or an internship for students to work toward a career in public service? It would benefit everyone. It’s going to take bold ideas to stop the decline in St Louis. I think it’s time we try.
Jean Klaus • Maryland Heights