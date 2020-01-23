Letter: Creating 'gun sanctuary' counties would result in chaos

Almost two years ago. I publicly cautioned the Madison County Board in Illinois not to proceed with a proposed gun sanctuary resolution. My concern was the potential for chaos and lawlessness that I saw as a real risk of adopting a sanctuary.
Above all else, we must be democratic, I argued. We must accept the rule of law. We must use the rules in place to make the law what we want it to be. We must use the legitimate processes we have to change law, as desired. We must not act spitefully when we disagree with state law but rather work faithfully within our system.
Setting aside the law and doing as you please is called crime. Creating legal-sounding resolutions that set aside legitimately created laws sows chaos. Admitting that such resolutions are symbolic and do not carry the weight of law, as so many counties said of their gun sanctuary measures, does nothing to mitigate the public confusion.
Whatever your view on gun legislation, the sanctuary idea was always toxic — a recipe for disaster.
I wonder if there is any sense of responsibility among the great many board members who sent the message (allegedly symbolically) that anyone is authorized to act outside the law. When the confusion they authorized culminates in chaos or violence, the responsibility chain leads right back to them.
Trish Oberweis • Edwardsville