Letter: Credible Arizona election audit isn't good enough
Letter: Credible Arizona election audit isn't good enough

The Associated Press article "Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump's claims" (July 16) indicates that no large-scale fraud was found in the 2020 Arizona election and that this is consistent with many other reviews. However, these reviews have been based on the findings of election officials — the very people responsible for preventing voter fraud. Do we really expect them to admit that voter fraud occurred on their watch? I think that is highly unlikely.

The article also refers to the "discredited" audit being conducted by GOP state senators in Maricopa County, Arizona. I think that this audit will provide the first glimpse into really happened in the 2020 election. I hope that other battleground states have the courage to follow Arizona's example.

Fred Petty • Florissant 

