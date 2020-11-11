 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Creve Coeur Lake development will lead to flooding
0 comments

Letter: Creve Coeur Lake development will lead to flooding

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Grand plan includes high-rise offices overlooking Creve Couer lake

The Page Avenue extension and bridge, as seen on July 8, 2003, cut right through Howard Bend, a natural floodplain area slated for major development in coming years. (Teak Phillips/Post-Dispatch)

 TEAK PHILLIPS

Regarding "Development near Creve Coeur Lake Park, long debated, now on the cusp" (Nov. 9): A developer is trying to build in a flood plain near Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park and a wetland filled with birds and wildlife. Who wants to hike, bike or bird-watch next to a light industrial manufacturing commercial complex with giant buildings? Flood plains are designated to limit development and help prevent flooding downstream. Maryland Heights officials and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page need to put a stop to this proposal.

Jerry Lindhorst • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports