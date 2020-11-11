Letter: Creve Coeur Lake development will lead to flooding

Regarding "Development near Creve Coeur Lake Park, long debated, now on the cusp" (Nov. 9): A developer is trying to build in a flood plain near Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park and a wetland filled with birds and wildlife. Who wants to hike, bike or bird-watch next to a light industrial manufacturing commercial complex with giant buildings? Flood plains are designated to limit development and help prevent flooding downstream. Maryland Heights officials and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page need to put a stop to this proposal.
Jerry Lindhorst • St. Louis County
