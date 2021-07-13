Letter: Crime can't be solved with a $500 temporary payment

Regarding " St. Louis aldermanic president proposes adding $72 million to next stimulus plan, including $5 million for police overtime " (July 7): I wish that the $500 payments to individuals that the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tishaura Jones are bickering about would be diverted to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police, where the money could help citizens with better crime prevention, and more immediate response to their emergency calls.

Payments of $500 to low-income individuals would be just a Band-Aid that may put a little toward rent and groceries but do nothing to address the root of why people don’t have jobs or other sources of income. The money should be used in a more consolidated way rather than for an individuals' very temporary consolation.