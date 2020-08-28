 Skip to main content
Letter: Crime fills the void left by Trump's bumbling virus plan
2020-08-28

Police try to stop street racing and mayhem downtown

Police chase of group of motorcyclists as they stunt and run red lights down Tucker Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020, in downtown St Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “As crime surges, St. Louis’ downtown seen as increasingly lawless” (Aug. 23): Blues watch parties, parades, games at Busch Stadium, thousands of visitors to Union Station, City Museum and conventions. Not to mention about 80,000 downtown workers and other events. That is a normal summer in downtown St. Louis, and that is why I chose to live at the corner of Tucker and Olive.

All of that is gone thanks to President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic, and it's created a void that’s being filled by racing and other general stupidity that we have seen this summer.

Trump and the coronavirus could be gone soon, and that’s when we will build back better in downtown St. Louis.

Denis Beganovic • St. Louis

