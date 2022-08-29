Letter: Crime is mostly not around cultural and sports venues

Regarding the letter " City is too unsafe to attend sports events or performances" (Aug. 25): Unlike the letter writer, I have attended Blues and Cardinals games, along with Fox, symphony, and Muny performances multiple times without incident.

If he were to plot on a map the homicides he cites as inspiring fear and reason to stay away, he would note that they just don't line up with the venues. I'm not sure if this is yet another case of bashing the city of St. Louis, or responding to the fearmongering of a certain segment of the political spectrum, but regardless, it's simply not fact-based or logical.