Letter: Crime is mostly not around cultural and sports venues

Police investigate homicide in the 3700 block of Lee Avenue

Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 3700 block of Lee Avenue in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 2022, close to Fairground Park. Police said an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his head was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding the letter "City is too unsafe to attend sports events or performances" (Aug. 25): Unlike the letter writer, I have attended Blues and Cardinals games, along with Fox, symphony, and Muny performances multiple times without incident.

If he were to plot on a map the homicides he cites as inspiring fear and reason to stay away, he would note that they just don't line up with the venues. I'm not sure if this is yet another case of bashing the city of St. Louis, or responding to the fearmongering of a certain segment of the political spectrum, but regardless, it's simply not fact-based or logical.

I assume that the letter writer still drives a car, even though there are tens of thousands of vehicle accidents and hundreds of vehicle-related deaths in the area.

Michael Harvey • O’Fallon, Mo. 

