Letter: Crime problem must be solved to attract new residents

Regarding "A private policing company in St. Louis is staffed with top police department officers" (Sept. 10): Until the city leadership in St. Louis fills the open positions on the police force, increases the salaries of the police to parity with the St. Louis County and increases overtime pay, I am glad private companies like The City’s Finest and Campbell Security are around to protect business and neighborhood interests. Although the concerns about private police forces are worthy, the immediate concern is attracting residents and businesses to the city. That will only happen if they feel safe.